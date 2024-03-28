DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kat Eaton: Unplugged + Signing

Rough Trade West
Thu, 28 Mar, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store unplugged performance and signing from Kat Eaton. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Honestly' released via Rhyme and Reason Records.

Tickets for this event also include...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Kat Eaton

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

