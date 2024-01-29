DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As the underground scene's favorite dancer, 80s Baby (aka Neil Schwartz) returns to Saint Vitus to teach AEROBICIDE! This time, it's all about Depeche Mode.
For all dance levels!
With Andi DJing all DM all night <3 Put together your favorite Depeche-insp...
