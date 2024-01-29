DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Depeche Mode Aerobicide: 80s Baby Dance Class

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:00 pm
WorkshopNew York
As the underground scene's favorite dancer, 80s Baby (aka Neil Schwartz) returns to Saint Vitus to teach AEROBICIDE! This time, it's all about Depeche Mode.

For all dance levels!

With Andi DJing all DM all night <3 Put together your favorite Depeche-insp...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

