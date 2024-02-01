DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Takuya Kuroda

NUBLU
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A highly-respected trumpeter born in Kobe, Japan, Takuya is a forward-thinking musician that has developed a unique hybrid sound, blending soulful jazz, funk, post-bop, fusion and hip hop music.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

