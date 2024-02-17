Top track

The New Eves + special guests

Rich Mix
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
The New Eves are a Brighton quartet who have been labeled as one of the country’s most spellbinding new bands. Expect a ritualistic mash-up of folksong, yelping punk and mesmeric drone.

Age Restrictions: All Ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Wide Awake
The New Eves

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
