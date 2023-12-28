DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DEEJAY VEIGA
Carlos Veiga conhecido artisticamente como Deejay Veiga.
Tenho 23 anos e sou dj desde 2018 e produtor desde 2020. Resido em Portugal.
Sou um dj versatil mas o meu estilo favorito e de eleição é musica eletronica como afro tech e batida.
