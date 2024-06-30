DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Macki Music Festival / Dimanche

Parc De Carrière
Sun, 30 Jun 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsParis
€46.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pass pour le dimanche,

Line-up à venir ☼

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Macki Music Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Parc De Carrière

66 Quai Charles De Gaulle, 78420 Carrières-sur-Seine, France
Doors open3:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.