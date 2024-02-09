Top track

Animaux Formidables - We are all animals

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Animaux Formidables

Sudwerk
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBolzano
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Animaux Formidables - We are all animals
Got a code?

About

Animaux Formidables è un duo garage-fuzz-noise, percussioni e chitarra/voce,

formatosi a Torino all’inizio del 2022. L’idea è quella di dare sfogo a un istinto

viscerale, asciutto ed essenziale, calandosi nei panni di due personaggi con con-notazioni ani...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

Venue

Sudwerk

Via Andreas Hofer, 30, 39100 Bolzano BZ, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.