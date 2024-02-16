Top track

Creature, Pt. 1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Percolate presents: Djrum, Ehua, Dj wiggles

FOLD
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Creature, Pt. 1
Got a code?

About

A sonic hero of the UK underground since 2010, Djrum promises to immerse us in his left-field and multi-genre universe of ambient, dubstep, techno, jazz and more. Strap in for a heavy session at Fold.

Djrum is joined by Ehua and Dj wiggles.

Please note t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Djrum, Ehua

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.