Giöbia + Domadora + Oda

L'international
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giöbia

(Milano, IT - Heavy Psych)

Le jour mystique où le rock des années 60 a rencontré le rock néo-psychédélique en se mélangeant jusqu'à perdre conscience de leur propre essence, dans une bande sonore écrasante et incessante au goût italien inimitable,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Giöbia, Domadora

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

