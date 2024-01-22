DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shoot From The Hip Improv

The Bill Murray
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Shoot From The Hip are one of London’s premiere improvisational comedy troupes, who have been impressing and entertaining audiences since 2011. Their Metro and Time Out recommended fast-paced shows are completely unscripted, comprised of short scenes, sill...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

