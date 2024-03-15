Top track

La Gabbia - UN GIORNO, TRE AUTUNNI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rockish Night: Voina + La Gabbia

sPAZIO211
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Gabbia - UN GIORNO, TRE AUTUNNI
Got a code?

About

VOINA e LA GABBIA insieme sul palco di sPAZIO211, che altro dire?

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211, Pan Music

Lineup

Voina

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.