DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

High School Musical 1 Movie Brunch Party!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:30 am
FilmLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re all in this together…. at our HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Brunch Party on Saturday 17th Feb with special guest Just May of Drag Race UK S4! 🤩

It’s a classic Clapham Grand Movie Night – but at Brunch Time! We've sold out THREE HSM Brunches now and have TikT...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs