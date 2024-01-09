Top track

West Midlands - Kingdom of Hits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

West Midlands, SLEAZE, Automotion, Me=U, Nastazia Bazil

The George Tavern
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

West Midlands - Kingdom of Hits
Got a code?

About

Gaffer’s Table Presents: An Evening with West Midlands and friends.

West Midlands are a weird party band with something sinister lurking in its dark heart. They put on a high-kicking proper rock show, complete with zero-budget special effects, stadium sta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gaffer's Table.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nastazia Bazil, Automotion, SLEAZE

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:30 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.