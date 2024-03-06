DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Terry Blue

Sala Clamores
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Explorando la síntesis electrónica, instrumentos acústicos y procesamiento en vivo, el dúo Terry Blue - Leo Pusterla & Eleonora Gioveni - presenta su cuarto y último disco de estudio 'Chronicles of a Decline' (AnotherMusic Records Paris // Believe Music Fr...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Terry Blue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

