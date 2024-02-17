DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MOULD
From the accumulated experiences of 10 years' worth of passion and exploration, Joe Sherrin, Kane Eagle and James Luxton have come together to form MOULD. Tethered by their love for music, they have played together in various bands such as Cagework,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.