Mould + Regal Cheer

The Ill Repute
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
From Free

About

MOULD

From the accumulated experiences of 10 years' worth of passion and exploration, Joe Sherrin, Kane Eagle and James Luxton have come together to form MOULD. Tethered by their love for music, they have played together in various bands such as Cagework,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Regal Cheer, MOULD

Venue

The Ill Repute

16 West St, St Philip's, Bristol BS2 0DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

