DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pink Dot presents SUNN O)))
+ Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher & Bill Herzog
SUNN O))) returns to the live aspect in its core, original raw form. Founders/guitarists Stephen O’Malley & Greg Anderson will perform as a duo immersed in profound valve ampli...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.