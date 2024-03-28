Top track

It Took the Night to Believe

SUNN O)))

New Century
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £34.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink Dot presents SUNN O)))
+ Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher & Bill Herzog

SUNN O))) returns to the live aspect in its core, original raw form. Founders/guitarists Stephen O’Malley & Greg Anderson will perform as a duo immersed in profound valve ampli...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Pink Dot
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bill Herzog, Phil Wandscher, Jesse Sykes and 1 more

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

