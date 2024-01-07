DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a sell out season at 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, Furiozo was shortlisted for Best Show in Comedians' Choice Awards.
'Furiozo: Man Looking For Trouble' is a disturbing yet absurdly funny portrait of toxic masculinity. This solo punk-rock comedy show stars...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.