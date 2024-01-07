DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Furiozo: Man Looking For Trouble

The Bill Murray
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After a sell out season at 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, Furiozo was shortlisted for Best Show in Comedians' Choice Awards.

'Furiozo: Man Looking For Trouble' is a disturbing yet absurdly funny portrait of toxic masculinity. This solo punk-rock comedy show stars...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

