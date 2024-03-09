Top track

Wheatus (Acoustic): Dirtbags Across America with special guest Gabrielle Sterbenz

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

Wheatus (Acoustic): Dirtbags Across America with special guest Gabrielle Sterbenz live at Eddie's Attic!

Born and bred on an island as densely populated as Montreal just without any of the culture, Brendan B Brown did what Andrew Carnegie did, he beat the...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Lineup

Wheatus

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

