DIY Now & Next Tour 2024 - Hotwax + Special Guest: Aziya

Stereo
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kili Presents

DIY NOW AND NEXT TOUR 2024

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Aziya, HotWax

Venue

Stereo

22-28 Renfield Lane, Glasgow G2 6PH
Doors open7:00 pm
270 capacity

