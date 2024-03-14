Top track

Sam Quealy - Klepto

Sam Quealy

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.50

About

Autoproclamée "princesse de la techno-pop", Sam Quealy est en chemin pour conquérir le monde avec un son unique qui défie les frontières des genres. Ses chansons sauvagement érotiques transgressent les codes classiques et captivent les foules du monde enti...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Sam Quealy

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

