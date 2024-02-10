DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anfisa Letyago, François X, DJ ADHD

E1
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Anfisa Letyago

Naples export Anfisa Letyago brings volcanic energy to her techno mixes, harnessing vocal sampling to add colour to moody techno drum lines. Her sets are full of curveballs and red herrings as she takes a disjointed journey through her expansive music know Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

On Saturday 10th February, one of the most critically acclaimed artists in the sphere of electronic music in recent years, Anfisa Letyago makes her anticipated London return, this time in a rare and intimate setting at East London’s premier Warehouse space...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anfisa Letyago

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.