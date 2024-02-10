DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Naples export Anfisa Letyago brings volcanic energy to her techno mixes, harnessing vocal sampling to add colour to moody techno drum lines. Her sets are full of curveballs and red herrings as she takes a disjointed journey through her expansive music know
On Saturday 10th February, one of the most critically acclaimed artists in the sphere of electronic music in recent years, Anfisa Letyago makes her anticipated London return, this time in a rare and intimate setting at East London’s premier Warehouse space...
