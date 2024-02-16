Top track

Lime Garden - Love Song

Lime Garden: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 16 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £11.52

Lime Garden - Love Song
About

We're confident that this pop-laden, rock-wielding 4-piece are well on their way to being the biggest thing out of Brighton in a long while, so its an absolute pleasure to be hosting them in our shop on the release day of their debut album!. We highly doub...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lime Garden

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

