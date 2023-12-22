DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mauri García + Javi Garza y más | Melódica

Specka
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53
About

Después de una larga espera, Melódica vuelve a Specka para celebrar las Navidades de la mejor manera. El colectivo madrileño especialista en progressive house nos presenta un line up de auténtico lujo para quemar zapatilla antes de finalizar el año.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

DJ Rakso, Starni, Mauri García and 2 more

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

