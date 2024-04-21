Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight

A Place To Bury Strangers + DAIISTAR + Maquina

Dabadaba
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fans all over the globe know: Oliver Ackermann always brings surprises. The singer and guitarist of New York City’s A Place To Bury Strangers has been delighting and astonishing his audience for close to two decades, combining post-punk, noise-rock, shoega...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Place To Bury Strangers, Maquina, DAIISTAR

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

