DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
COMPOUND and Ben Klock are proud to present PHOTON for its debut in Los Angeles on Feb 17th, 2024
The full A/V experience is an exploration of the monochromatic elegance of white light in riveting interplay with cutting edge techno. Working in collaborati...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.