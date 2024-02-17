Top track

COMPOUND presents PHOTON LA: Ben Klock, Nastia, Setaoc Mass & Silent Servant

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$41.91

About

COMPOUND and Ben Klock are proud to present PHOTON for its debut in Los Angeles on Feb 17th, 2024

The full A/V experience is an exploration of the monochromatic elegance of white light in riveting interplay with cutting edge techno. Working in collaborati...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by COMPOUND
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ben Klock, Nastia, Setaoc Mass and 1 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

