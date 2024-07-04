DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Sadies

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 4 Jul 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Sadies released their long awaited new album Colder Streams' in July 2022. It was their 11th album and produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.

Recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Skybarn in Montreal, Canada, Colder Streams features 11 original com...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sadies

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.