DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Sadies released their long awaited new album Colder Streams' in July 2022. It was their 11th album and produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.
Recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Skybarn in Montreal, Canada, Colder Streams features 11 original com...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.