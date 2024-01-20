DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Wise Man’s Fear

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Wise Man's Fear is a 6-piece American Fantasycore band from Central Indiana consisting of: Tyler Eads - Clean vocals, Joseph Sammuel - Harsh vocals, Codi Chambers - Lead guitar, Nathan Kane - Rhythm Guitar/vocals, Thomas Barham - Bass guitar, and Paul...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

