The Funkin' Machine - Allerta Meteo

The Funkin' Machine

Alcazar Live
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un avviso di non ordinaria criticità è stato diramato da un singolare gruppo di 'esperti' in prossimità di differenti fenomeni atmosferici più o meno localizzati e, soprattutto, ad alta intensità. Eppure il sole splende forte sulla favela napoletana. “Alle...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

