DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un avviso di non ordinaria criticità è stato diramato da un singolare gruppo di 'esperti' in prossimità di differenti fenomeni atmosferici più o meno localizzati e, soprattutto, ad alta intensità. Eppure il sole splende forte sulla favela napoletana. “Alle...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.