Fatback Band

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 14 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most acclaimed disco, soul and funk groups to have ever emerged from America, The Fatback Band return to the Jazz Cafe after the sell out success of their last shows.

The grittiest of the US club bands of the mid 70s, they mixed jazz, funk and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatback Band

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

