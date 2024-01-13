DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DANNY

Off The Cuff
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Immerse yourself in a night of diverse sounds! 18-year-old singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen sets the stage aglow with indie, folk, and RnB vibes in her full-band London debut. Next up, experience the raw, explosive blend of blues, punk, and psychedelic ro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Off The Cuff.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny, Chloe Lorentzen, The Naked Ra

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.