DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Immerse yourself in a night of diverse sounds! 18-year-old singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen sets the stage aglow with indie, folk, and RnB vibes in her full-band London debut. Next up, experience the raw, explosive blend of blues, punk, and psychedelic ro...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.