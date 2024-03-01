Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joe Goddard All Night Long

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMargate
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over
Got a code?

About

On Friday 1st March the legendary member of Hot Chip and The 2 Bears joins us at Faith In Strangers, Margate for an All Night Long journey through Disco, House and Techno.

As well as working on seven Hot Chip albums and two with Raf Rundell as The 2 Bears...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Goddard

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.