Pan European : les 17 ans !

Point Ephémère
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17

About

Pan European : les 17 ans !

🦚 On a déjà 17 ans 🦚

Et on fête notre anniversaire au Point Ephémère le 17 janvier 2024 !

Pour l’occasion, on a invité Koudlam, Vickie Cherie, Nemo & Snivel, et d’autres invité.es secret.es à venir célébrer avec nous ❤️

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Koudlam, Vickie Cherie, Nemo

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

