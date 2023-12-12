DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christmas Singalong | London Humanist Choir

Signature Brew Haggerston
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us in our Haggerston Arch for an evening of Christmas tunes, fresh beer & good food! This isn't a concert - it's a sing-along!

The London Humanist Choir take our stage to bring you the best in no-relgious Christmas bangers!

Indulge yourself on our 1...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.