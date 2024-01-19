Top track

Bryony Dunn and The Forest

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

About

Turtle Tempo presents:

Bryony Dunn & The Forest (live)

Sweet Giant (live)

Bojockey (live)

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical government photo ID required, we do not accept photos or copies of ID’s.

Presented by Turtle Tempo.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bojockey , Sweet Giant, Bryony Dunn

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK

Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

