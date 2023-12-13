DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening of Intimate Shibari Performances

Location TBA, New York City
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$206.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Two bespoke Shibari presentations from Hajime Kinoko & Marie Sauvage at a Manhattan mansion location - full details disclosed to ticket holders only.

For table & bottle reservations please email sam@meanredproductions.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hajime Kinoko

Venue

Location TBA, New York City

New York, NY, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

