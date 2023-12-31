DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Our Big New Year's Eve Party!

Sebright Arms
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Year's Eve Party upstairs at the Sebright Arms!

If you know us, you know what we're about. Expect dancefloor fillers, alternative hipswingers & mind-melting rare cuts from our DJs - positive vibes all around. We've got some surprises in store too for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

