New Years Eve Party

Sebright Arms
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
London
£8.80
About

This ticket does not guarantee entry after 11pm. This ticket only allows entry to the venue downstairs after 1am.

Join us for a New Years Eve celebration at the Sebright Arms - we'll have cocktails, food served, beer on tap and DJs, as well as a free pool...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

