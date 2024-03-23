Top track

Sadness & Complete Disappointment - Barb

Sadness And Complete Disappointment

Two Palms
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Kick Out The Jams presents Sadness And Complete Disappointment + Hot Stamp + Red Ivory at Two Palms Hackney (at The Hackney Empire). Free Entry

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kick Out The Jams.
Lineup

Hot Stamp, Red Ivory, Sadness And Complete Disappointment

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

