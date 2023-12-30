Top track

If I Told

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Courtney Marie Andrews

Hotel Congress
Sat, 30 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsTucson
Selling fast
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

If I Told
Got a code?

Event information

Seated and intimate on the 3rd Floor Séance Room of The Historic Hotel Congress.

Saturday, December 30th

2 pm gather in The Lounge at Hotel Congress

$25 Advance & Day of Show (limited capacity)

*Please note The Séance Room is on the 3rd floor—the only...

This is a 21+ event
KXCI & Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Courtney Marie Andrews

Venue

Hotel Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.