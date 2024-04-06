Top track

Solo cose belle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comete

Largo Venue
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Solo cose belle
Got a code?

About

Eugenio Campagna in arte Comete

è nato a roma nel 1991. Appassionato di musica fin da

bambino, ha iniziato da ragazzo a

scrivere canzoni e poi ad esibirsi

come artista di strada e nei locali

della sua città.

Il suo nome d’arte è la sua poetica:

“Com...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

COMETE

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.