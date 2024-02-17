Top track

Co-Pilot - Motosaka

Co-Pilot + Special Guests

Soup
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jim Noir and The Soundcarriers' Leonore Wheatley team for an enjoyable, tuneful collaboration steeped in '60s psych, '70s earthtones, and '80s synths.

"A masterclass in multi layered lush avant pop" - Shindig

***** Album of the week on Normal Records*...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alphaville UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
250 capacity

