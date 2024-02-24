Top track

Stanley Jordan

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
About

Members on sale Tuesday 10 am, Everyone else Wednesday 10 am. No code needed.

In a career that took flight in 1985 with commercial and critical acclaim, guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan has consistently displayed a chameleonic musical persona of openness, i...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stanley Jordan

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

