Wimp + Ikhras + Strazio + ASBO + Affront

The George Tavern
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

- Wimp

Post-Hardcore/Emo from Brighton

- Ikhras

Pissed off Harami Hardcore

- Strazio

Hardcore Punk

- ASBO

Hardcore Punk from Brighton

First show in London

- Affray

Old School Hardcore Punk

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Six Pack
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Affray, ASBO, Ikhras

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

