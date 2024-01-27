DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
- Wimp
Post-Hardcore/Emo from Brighton
- Ikhras
Pissed off Harami Hardcore
- Strazio
Hardcore Punk
- ASBO
Hardcore Punk from Brighton
First show in London
- Affray
Old School Hardcore Punk
