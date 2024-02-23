Top track

CAMO - FREAK LIKE ME

CAMO: Munich

Hansa 39
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
From €28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CULT OF YA presents CAMO 'Pressure Makes Diamonds' Europe Tour

  • 5:30PM VIP Entry
  • 6:30PM Early Entry
  • 7PM General Entry
  • 8PM Show
Age 14+, under 16s with an adult
Presented by Cult of Ya.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CAMO, DJ Yungricain

Venue

Hansa 39

Hansastraße 39, 81373 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

