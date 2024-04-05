Top track

Nothing but the Truth

Darkest Hour, I Am, Filth Is Eternal, Somnuri

The Meadows
Fri, 5 Apr, 6:30 pm
$29.50

About

Check some of the best acts in metal on the Perpetual Terminal Tour featuring Darkest Hour with I Am, Filth Is Eternal and Somnuri

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darkest Hour, I Am, Filth Is Eternal and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

