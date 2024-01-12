DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Total Request Live

Musica
Fri, 12 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyAkron
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Introducing TRL - just like the one you knew, but different. There's no Carson Daly, there's no major pop stars, but there will be NINETIES music videos of your choosing playing on the screen at Musica!

Happy Hour 5-8

Taking requests 8-12ish

Free Event!...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Musica.
Lineup

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

