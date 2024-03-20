DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Korgis

The Forge
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Korgis are a British pop band known for their hit singles, 'If I Had You' in 1979, and 'Everybody's Got to Learn Sometime' in 1980. The band's original members were singer/guitarist/keyboardist Andy Davis and singer/bassist/guitarist James Warren, both...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Korgis

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

