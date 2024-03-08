DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade Nottingham are proud to collaborate with Keevie on their debut event hosting a fun and safe space club enviroment celebrating International Women's Day for all the sad girls, gays and theys who are ready to slumber party!
With DJ's, dr...
