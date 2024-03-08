Top track

Chappell Roan - Femininomenon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

slumber party - a safe space to party!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chappell Roan - Femininomenon
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Nottingham are proud to collaborate with Keevie on their debut event hosting a fun and safe space club enviroment celebrating International Women's Day for all the sad girls, gays and theys who are ready to slumber party!

With DJ's, dr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.