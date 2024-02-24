DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Exit The Grey

The Black Heart
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After an unplanned hiatus Exit the Grey is back! Celebrating our 7th Birthday and International EBM Day. Simon Briggs and Victoria Fenbane are joined by guest DJ Steve Weeks. Playing the best Dark Synthetic Beats.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open8:00 pm

