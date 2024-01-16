DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foto di gruppo

Cinema Beltrade
Tue, 16 Jan, 8:20 pm
FilmMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PROIEZIONE SPECIALE, IN SALA IL REGISTA TOMMASO FRANGINI

v.o. italiano

Federico festeggia il suo compleanno in montagna con il suo gruppo storico di vecchi amici. Nonostante l’affetto e i ricordi di tanti anni passati assieme, Federico ha la mente offusc...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

